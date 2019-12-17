Rally against CAA in Belagavi

Members of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and other organizations took out a rally in Belagavi protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Tuesday.

The protesters held placards and walked to the deputy commissioner’s office. Former MLA Firose Sait spoke of the dangers behind the implementation of the Act. He said, “The CAA, along with National Register of Citizens (NRC) would target Muslims and exclude them from the list of citizens. They could be sent to detention centres for years.”

He said this was nothing but a attempt at dividing Hindus and Muslims, and breaking down the secular fabric of the country.

“This is not just against Constitutional principles, but also against humanity,” he said.

The protesters shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

They submitted a memorandum to the President of India to withdraw the law.