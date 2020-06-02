Karnataka

Rajya Sabha polls: Deve Gowda not keen on backdoor entry, says HDK

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Tuesday said the Janata Dal (S) had not yet decided on its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, even though JD(S) and Congress sources indicated that it could be the party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda.

“Mr. Gowda has always been one of the people and has always fought for their cause. He has been elected by the people, so he is not keen to take a backdoor entry,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters at Channapatna on Tuesday. To a question on a coalition with the Congress, he asked, “Where is the coalition?”

While JD(S) member Kupendra Reddy is among the four legislators retiring from the State, the party, with its strength of 34 in the Legislative Assembly, cannot win a seat on its own and will require Congress support. If Mr. Gowda enters the fray and wins, it would be his second entry to the Upper House, after having done so as Prime Minister in 1996.

JD(S) sources said though Mr. Gowda was not keen to contest, he has been convinced to do so. “The Congress high command and local leaders have also indicated their support if he contests,” a source said, adding that though the leader was not interested in gaining a backdoor entry, there was no election in sight either. “It is also felt that leaders like Mr. Gowda and M. Mallikarjun Kharge should be in Parliament.”

On the other reasons for Mr. Gowda not being keen to contest, sources said it would be difficult for the JD(S) to fight the Congress in its traditional Old Mysore base if he took support from the party, especially with another Vokkaliga leader D.K. Shivakumar helming it in the State.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 2, 2020 11:04:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rajya-sabha-polls-deve-gowda-not-keen-on-backdoor-entry-says-hdk/article31733986.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY