Rajneesh Goel is next Chief Secretary of Karnataka

November 21, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Rajneesh Goel, IAS officer of the 1986 batch, has been appointed as the next Chief Secretary of Karnataka.

The State government on Tuesday issued an order appointing Mr. Goel, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, as the Chief Secretary. He will take charge from outgoing Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, who is retiring from service on superannuation, on November 30.

The State Cabinet had authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to select the next Chief Secretary.

Mr. Goel will be the 40th Chief Secretary of Karnataka. Mr. Goel’s wife’, Shalini Rajneesh, is also an IAS officer and is serving as the Additional Chief Secretary. The Goel couple hails from Punjab.