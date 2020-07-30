Karnataka

Rajendra takes over as DC of Dakshina Kannada

Outgoing Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh handing over charge to her successor K.V. Rajendra in Mangaluru on Thursday.

K.V. Rajendra took charge as the 130th Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district from Sindhu B. Rupesh here on Thursday.

He was the CEO of Belagavi ZP before this posting. Ms. Rupesh is posted to DPAR as in charge of electronic delivery of services.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge, Mr. Rajendra, a medical doctor by education, said he would understand issues concerning the district through meetings with officials. Both Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada, being border districts, have high prevalence of COVID-19 as they witness a huge floating population. He would chalk out suitable plans to contain the spread of the disease.

Officials have big challenges in the district, he said adding they would be addressed. He was not new to the district, having worked here earlier.

