Rajeev’s exit will not harm party: BJP

March 26, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

A day after former MUDA chairman and BJP leader H.V. Rajeev announced to join the Congress along with his supporters on Wednesday, the Mysuru city BJP on Tuesday said Mr. Rajeev’s exit will not cause any damage to the party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

“If one or two persons leave the party, it will not cause any impact on the party as there will be others who will be joining us to strengthen the party. If people like Mr. Rajeev leave the party, there are thousands who join the party. Therefore, his exit makes no impact to the party,” said city BJP president and former MLA L. Nagendra.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Mr. Rajeev had distanced himself from the party since the last Assembly elections after he was denied party ticket to fight the polls from Krishnaraja constituency. In his place, T.S. Srivatsa, who was more senior to him and was also then the city BJP president, was given ticket and he also won the polls. “Mr. Rajeev did not work for the party in the last elections,” he charged.

Mr. Nagendra said Mr. Rajeev, a loyalist of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, has tendered his resignation to the party which has already accepted it.

To a question, Mr. Nagendra said there are reports that Mr. Rajeev worked against the party in the Assembly polls. Yet, the party won in Krishnaraja seat.

Mr. Rajeev and others are joining the Congress during a rally in Mysuru on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior ministers.

Mr. Rajeev had said that he was joining the Congress to strengthen the hands of Mr. Siddaramaiah.