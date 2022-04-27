Rajeev Taranath receives Rani Channamma University’s honorary doctorate

Sarod maestro Pandit Rajeev Taranath receiving the honorary doctorate from representatives of Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, at his residence in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Sarod maestro Rajeev Taranath received the honorary doctorate conferred on him by Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, at his residence in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Pandit Taranath was among the three eminent persons chosen by the University for award of honorary doctorate on the occasion of its 9 th convocation held on March 9 in Belagavi.

As Pandit Taranath was unable to participate in the event, a team of University representatives from Belagavi led by Vice- Chancellor Ramachandra Gowda arrived in Mysuru and handed over the Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) honorary doctorate at his residence in Kuvempunagar here.

Accepting the honour, Pandit Taranath described himself as a student of music. “On this occasion, I would like to remember my guru Ustad Ali Akbar Khan. He is my guru and he is my god”, he said.

He thanked the University for recognising him and the respect shown to him.

Mr. Ramachandra Gowda said it was a matter of pride for the University that Pandit Taranath accepted the honorary doctorate.

University Finance Officer D.N. Patil, University’s Registrar (Evaluation) Veeranagowda B. Patil, Registrar Basavaraj Padmashali, Vice-Chancellor of Gangubai Hanagal University of Music and Performing Arts Nagesh Bettakote and publisher Ganesh Aminagada were also present on the occasion.