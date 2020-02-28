Karnataka

Raitha sangha opposes changes to Land Reforms Act

Members of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha staging a protest at Hosahalli Circle in Mandya on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government’s move to amend Section 5 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, with an aim of attracting investors to Karnataka, was opposed here on Thursday.

Members of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) staged a protest at Hosahalli Circle and condemned the decision to introduce amendments to the Act.

The government is planning to amend the Act, based on the Model (Agricultural) Land Leasing Act, 2016. But, it will help the companies/corporate sector to grab agriculture lands, they said.

The agitators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt copies of the Model (Agricultural) Land Leasing Act.

Sangha president M. Puttamadu and others led the protest.

