Raitha sangha opposes changes to Land Reforms Act

The State government’s move to amend Section 5 of the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, with an aim of attracting investors to Karnataka, was opposed here on Thursday.
Members of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha (KPRS) staged a protest at Hosahalli Circle and condemned the decision to introduce amendments to the Act.
The government is planning to amend the Act, based on the Model (Agricultural) Land Leasing Act, 2016. But, it will help the companies/corporate sector to grab agriculture lands, they said.
The agitators raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and burnt copies of the Model (Agricultural) Land Leasing Act.
Sangha president M. Puttamadu and others led the protest.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.