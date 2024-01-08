Raitha Mitra starts selling farm produce directly to consumers through van

January 08, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief General Manager of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) T. Ramesh flagged off a van that will sell farm produce of Raitha Mitra, a farmers’ producer company, directly to the consumers.

The van, which was flagged off at a function at Agriculture Produce Marketing Company (APMC) yard in Bandipalya in Mysuru on Monday, will sell a variety of farm produce including fruits, vegetables and food grains of the Farmers’ Producer company directly to consumers in different parts of Mysuru.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ramesh said the exploitation of farmers can be prevented if they work as a co-operative. The farmers, who do not get the right price for their produce, are exploited by middlemen. The farmers are cheated not only in price but also in weight and measures, he lamented.

NABAD, which had contributed to the development of agriculture sector, can provide assistance to farmers’ producer companies so that farmers can become self-reliant, he said.

Though there were a total of 381 farmers’ producer companies supported by NABARD and about 800 supported by the State government’s agencies, barely 50 like Raitha Mitra farmers’ producer company were doing well, he said.

Mr. Ramesh, pointed out that NABARD, which was working on programmes to increase soil fertility and optimum use of water, was also committed to provided more assistance to women through women’s self help groups.

Farmers’ leader Kurubur Shanthakumar, who is also the chairman of Raitha Mitra, said there were more than 13,000 farmers’ producer company, but cautioned the companies against falling into the hands of big companies.

Also, he said the farmers will benefit the most if they keep aside caste and party affiliations and work towards the goal of service.

Citing the success of Indian Farmers’ Fertilizer Co-operative (IFFCO) as an example, Mr. Shanthakumar said the Raitha Mitra farmers’ producer organization was also started on the same lines in 2014 to prevent exploitation of farmers and NABARD had stood as a strong pillar of support to the institution.

Started with the co-operation of farmers from eight districts including Mysuru, Raitha Mitra farmer’ producer company has been commended by the Horticulture Department of the State government for its activities.

The company, however, has been in distress for the last two to three years on account of COVID-19 and over the issue of refund of money for the vegetables supplied to purchasers in neighbouring Kerala. The Government, which waived off loans and interest on several rich companies, did not extend the gesture to farmers producer companies, he lamented.

District Lead Bank Head Nagesh, NABARD District Head Shantaveer and Cauvery Grameena Bank’s Shankar Narayan, besides office-bearers of the board of directors of Raitha Mitra Farmers Producers company including T.V. Gopinath and other members were also present on the occasion.