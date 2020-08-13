Rains damage 2,677 electricity poles in Kodagu

Apart from the loss of life and destruction of houses and crops, the heavy rains that lashed Kodagu in the first week of August had taken a heavy toll on the power supply infrastructure by damaging as many as 2,677 electricity poles.

The rains accompanied by strong winds had caused widespread damage to the power supply infrastructure, leading to disruption in electricity supply in many parts of the district.

Damage had been caused to a total of 2,677 electricity poles, 25,650 metres of electricity lines and 75 transformers in the district, according to an assessment carried out by Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Company (CESC) officials. The total damage to electricity infrastructure alone is estimated to be ₹3.05 crore.

While 722 electricity poles, 10,700 metres of electricity lines and 24 transformers had been damaged in Madikeri, accounting for a loss ₹88.83 lakh, a total of 794 electricity poles, 5,500 metres of electricity lines and 22 transformers had been damaged in Somwarpet taluk, accounting for a loss of ₹ 89.91 lakh. In Virajpet taluk, a total of 1,161 electricity poles had been damaged while 9,450 metres of electricity lines and 29 transformers had been affected, causing a loss of ₹126. 07 lakh.

The CESC officials have taken up the repair on a war footing by deploying additional men and vehicles. In addition to the 385 permanent employees in Kodagu circle, a total of 200 personnel from neighbouring Mysuru circle and from private contractors have been roped in to carry out the repair works.

In addition to the six lorries and 5 jeeps of the department, 15 pick-up jeeps, five lorries and two cranes too have been deployed for the repair works.