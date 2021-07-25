Rains claim nine lives in Karnataka

Incessant rain and floods have claimed nine lives in Karnataka since July 22, with highest fatality count of four reported from Uttara Kannada. Two deaths have been reported from Belagavi and one each from Chikkamagaluru, Dharwad, and Kodagu districts.

Landslips have been reported, mostly in the hilly terrains of Kodagu, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru. Intermittent rain continued in Kodagu, parts of Mysuru, Mandya, and Chamarajanagar districts, though it was less than the rainfall in the previous 24 hours. On Saturday, despite rain subsiding in northern Karnataka and southern Mahararashtra, Krishna river continued to be in a spate, affecting normal life in the districts of North Karnataka. At least three persons were washed away in floodwaters between Friday and Saturday alone.

Swollen rivers have caused the inundation of small bridges, cutting road connectivity, and several villages residents have been evacuated to safer places. Meanwhile, the railway track in the ghat section of Hubballi division near Dudhsagar on the Karnataka-Goa border, where landslip was reported at two places, has been restored and train services have resumed.

In Belagavi district alone, 19,035 people have been evacuated to safer places and 8,795 have been shifted to 89 rehabilitation centres, according to Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath. Two persons have been killed in Belagavi district and road connectivity severed on 37 roads in the district.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who assessed the flood situation in Mirji, at Mudhol taluk in Bagalkot district, told presspersons that the initial estimate of loss due to rains and floods in Belagavi division alone is ₹550 crore. He added that he has requested Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to immediately release ₹50 crore. The Chief Minister is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey of the district on Sunday.

In Uttara Kannada district, the Indian Naval Emergency Response Team from Naval Base, Karwar, safely evacuated 160 persons from two flood-affected villages.