Rainfall: Red alert for parts of Karnataka

A red alert has been issued to coastal Karnataka - Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada - for three days beginning Saturday. On September 22, orange alert has been given to the districts, meaning very heavy rainfall.
Red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, has also been sounded out in south interior Karnataka for two days until Sunday. Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.
According to the IMD, rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and at many places over interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. “Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over interior Karnataka,” a release said.
“Heavy to very rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka,”" the release added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath