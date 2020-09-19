Rainfall: Red alert for parts of Karnataka

A red alert has been issued to coastal Karnataka - Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada - for three days beginning Saturday. On September 22, orange alert has been given to the districts, meaning very heavy rainfall.

Red alert, indicating extremely heavy rainfall, has also been sounded out in south interior Karnataka for two days until Sunday. Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu and Shivamogga are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and at many places over interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours. “Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over interior Karnataka,” a release said.

“Heavy to very rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely to occur over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka,”" the release added.