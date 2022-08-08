Rainfall continues in Malnad region

Heavy rains continued in several parts of the Malnad region on Monday, leaving normal life affected, roads inundated, and many houses damaged. Vast tracts of agricultural lands remain inundated in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Hassan districts.

Shivamogga district has set up two relief camps to provide shelter for the rain-hit people. As many as 51 people are in the camps located at Shikaripur and Bhadravati. So far, 97 houses have been damaged in the district in the rains in the last eight days. Around 266 hectares of agricultural area is submerged in water in Shivamogga district.

The inflow to reservoirs has been on the rise. The water level at Linganamakki stands at 1,803.80 ft against the full reservoir level of 1,819 ft. The inflow is 38,301 as of Monday. The outflow from Bhadra reservoir stands at 41,386 cusecs. Shivamogga received an average rainfall of 37 mm on the day against the normal 22 mm.

In Hassan, several houses are damaged due to continuous downpour. A house on Old Post Office road in Belur was partially damaged on Monday. The residents are worried about their safety.

Heavy rains continued in parts of Sakleshpur. Heggadde in Sakleshpur taluk recorded the state’s highest rainfall of 198 mm on Monday. Hettur, also in Sakleshpur taluk, recorded the second highest of 189.5 mm of rainfall. Hassan received an average rainfall of 26 mm against the normal of 7 mm on the day.

Similarly, vast areas in Koppa, Sringeri, N.R. Pura, Mudigere, and Chikkamgaluru taluks received widespread rains. The district received an average of 36 mm against the normal of 17 mm. The highest of 126 mm of rainfall was recorded at Begar in Sringeri taluk.