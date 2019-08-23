Karnataka

Rain-flood damage to infrastructure in Dakshina Kannada put at ₹ 750 crore

Cabinet Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary (third from left, facing the camera) speaking at a flood review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Cabinet Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary (third from left, facing the camera) speaking at a flood review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

more-in

Damage to roads and bridges stand at ₹ 672 crore, says Deputy Commissioner

Infrastructure, including 1,415 km of roads and bridges, valued at ₹ 750 crore, were damaged in the recent floods, landslips and heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, according to Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S.

He told a meeting called by Cabinet Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Thursday that damage to roads and bridges alone stood at ₹ 672 crore.

The Minister had called the meeting to review damage caused due to natural calamity and relief measures taken up.

Mr. Senthil said that 424 government buildings have been damaged causing a loss of ₹ 55 crore.

The flash floods due to cloud burst between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on August 9, 2019 caused extensive damage in 13 gram panchayats, especially in Belthangady taluk.

As many as 944 houses have been damaged causing a loss of ₹ 11 crore, he said.

Mr. Senthil said that MESCOM property valued at ₹ 11 crore have been damaged. The electricity company has restored power supply in almost all affected areas. He said that the government has asked the district administrations to provide a list of private buildings damaged in the floods. As many as 1,914 flood and rain-affected families have been given an interim relief of ₹ 10,000 each, he said.

Relief camps

Mr. Senthil said that of the 31 relief camps opened, 29 camps have been closed now as the affected people have returned home. The remaining two camps were in Belthangady taluk.

Mr. Poojary asked the district administration to send a proposal to the government recommending compensation to arecanut palms lost in the calamity. It would help farmers to make up for the losses, he said.

Mr. Senthil said that 1,229 hectares of farmland have been damaged in the district.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Mangalore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 9:10:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rain-flood-damage-to-infrastructure-in-dakshina-kannada-put-at-750-crore/article29229269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY