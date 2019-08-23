Rain-flood damage to infrastructure in Dakshina Kannada put at ₹ 750 crore

Infrastructure, including 1,415 km of roads and bridges, valued at ₹ 750 crore, were damaged in the recent floods, landslips and heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, according to Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S.

He told a meeting called by Cabinet Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Thursday that damage to roads and bridges alone stood at ₹ 672 crore.

The Minister had called the meeting to review damage caused due to natural calamity and relief measures taken up.

Mr. Senthil said that 424 government buildings have been damaged causing a loss of ₹ 55 crore.

The flash floods due to cloud burst between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on August 9, 2019 caused extensive damage in 13 gram panchayats, especially in Belthangady taluk.

As many as 944 houses have been damaged causing a loss of ₹ 11 crore, he said.

Mr. Senthil said that MESCOM property valued at ₹ 11 crore have been damaged. The electricity company has restored power supply in almost all affected areas. He said that the government has asked the district administrations to provide a list of private buildings damaged in the floods. As many as 1,914 flood and rain-affected families have been given an interim relief of ₹ 10,000 each, he said.

Relief camps

Mr. Senthil said that of the 31 relief camps opened, 29 camps have been closed now as the affected people have returned home. The remaining two camps were in Belthangady taluk.

Mr. Poojary asked the district administration to send a proposal to the government recommending compensation to arecanut palms lost in the calamity. It would help farmers to make up for the losses, he said.

Mr. Senthil said that 1,229 hectares of farmland have been damaged in the district.