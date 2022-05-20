 Rain damages highway, restoration work underway

A bridge and a portion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway which was eroded due to incessant rains is now under restoration and traffic has been diverted to the main carriage way.

The minor bridge near Induval in Mandya was damaged due to gushing flow of the water and a portion of the highway was eroded throwing traffic out of gear on Thursday.

But the authorities said on Friday that they have completed the minor repairs on the two service roads abutting the main carriage way. This was taken by diverting the traffic to the main carriage way.

The site engineers implementing the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Corridor said the minor bridge of 4.67 meters in width will be reconstructed.

Due to heavy rains since a week, water overflowed from a tank in the upstream area and flooded the area near the bridge under construction bridge. This resulted in erosion and hence the protection work was taken up and has been completed, according to the authorities.