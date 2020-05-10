Karnataka

Rain brings relief to people

A man walks with an umbrella for shelter during heavy rain in Vijayapura on Sunday.

A man walks with an umbrella for shelter during heavy rain in Vijayapura on Sunday.  

After the scorching heat with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius in the last about a week, heavy rain coupled with thunder gave the much-needed relief to people in Vijayapura on Sunday.

It started raining at around 1 a.m., and continued to drizzle till around 7 a.m. However, later, it became heavy and flooded the roads.

Heavy rain lasted over 30 minutes, and thereafter, it continued to drizzle for a couple of hours more, turning the weather cooler.

Rain brought some relief to people, mainly construction workers who have been working in the blistering heat after the government relaxed lockdown norms. Hawkers too got some relief.

Similarly, Muslims who are on Ramzan fasting also had some relief with the dip in temperature.

While heavy rain certainly brought relief to people from the heat, meteorologists believe that heavy pre-monsoon rain may affect regular monsoon.

They believe that pre-monsoon showers should be limited and average. If they turn heavy, it may possibly weaken monsoon.

This would directly affect the Kharif season when farmers need copious rainfall for better yields.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 11:10:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/rain-brings-relief-to-people/article31552454.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY