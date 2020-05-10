Rain brings relief to people

After the scorching heat with temperatures reaching 42 degrees Celsius in the last about a week, heavy rain coupled with thunder gave the much-needed relief to people in Vijayapura on Sunday.

It started raining at around 1 a.m., and continued to drizzle till around 7 a.m. However, later, it became heavy and flooded the roads.

Heavy rain lasted over 30 minutes, and thereafter, it continued to drizzle for a couple of hours more, turning the weather cooler.

Rain brought some relief to people, mainly construction workers who have been working in the blistering heat after the government relaxed lockdown norms. Hawkers too got some relief.

Similarly, Muslims who are on Ramzan fasting also had some relief with the dip in temperature.

While heavy rain certainly brought relief to people from the heat, meteorologists believe that heavy pre-monsoon rain may affect regular monsoon.

They believe that pre-monsoon showers should be limited and average. If they turn heavy, it may possibly weaken monsoon.

This would directly affect the Kharif season when farmers need copious rainfall for better yields.