Railways’ freight service ensures supply of essential commodities across Karnataka

Freight movement by the Indian Railways is ensuring a continuous supply of essential commodities across the State as also the rest of the country which is in a 21-day lockdown since March 25 owing to COVID-19 outbreak.

Both loading and unloading of essential commodities, including foodgrains, potato, petroleum oil and lubricant (POL) products, coal for thermal power generation, have continued unabated to ensure there is no scarcity.

21 rakes

During March 21 to 26 period, 21 rakes were moved in Bengaluru Division. The commodities moved included nine rakes of POL, three rakes of LPG, seven rakes of rice, a rake of wheat, and a rake of salt. A press release said 7,500 tonnes of rice was unloaded at Whitefield, Krishnarajapuram, and Mandya.

In the Mysuru Division, essential commodities were moved and unloaded from Hassan to Navalur (Hubballi), Desur (Belagavi), MNGT (Mysuru).

The authorities said Mysuru had received 5,200 tonnes of POL products. It had also received six rakes of rice, a rake of wheat, and a rake of seed potato, totalling nearly 23,280 tonnes of essential commodities and food material.

Petroleum products from a rake of 60 tank wagons have been unloaded at Mysuru; rice (42 wagons containing over 2,400 tonnes) has been unloaded at Chitradurga and Amaravati Colony each; 84 wagons of potato and 42 wagons of rice, amounting to 2,400 tonnes, have been unloaded at Hassan for onward distribution.

In the Hubballi Division, rakes of coal totalling 1.4 lakh tonnes have been unloaded for power generation at Kudgi and BTPK Kuditini.

In addition, 13 rakes of foodgrains, amounting to 33,800 tonnes, have been unloaded in various regions, including at Navalur, FCI siding Hubballi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot, Desur, Ballari, Koppal, Raibag, and Gadag. Two POL rakes of 5,200 tonnes have been handled at Vijayapura, the release added.

To meet basic needs

The authorities said commodities principally being transported by the zone include coal to various thermal plants to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the region, petroleum products to meet the needs of the industry and other users, and foodgrains, milk etc. to meet basic needs of people during this period.

Ajay Kumar Singh, general manager, SWR, said that in the challenging circumstances too railway operations were continuing to ensure that foodgrains were supplied to FCI depots and coal was made available at NTPC plants for production of electricity.