Railway track damaged

About 15 metres of the railway track embankment between Sakleshpur and Kadagaravalli Railway Stations on Hassan-Mangaluru railway line was washed away on Thursday following a landslip from the adjacent National Highway 75.
A release from South Western Railway’s Mysuru division here said the landslip triggered further landslips next to the railway line. Rainwater from the road began gushing through the railway track uprooting a tree and bringing lot of muck.
It also caused erosion of the banks of a nearby minor bridge and washed away the embankment. Protective works done earlier were damaged. Railway engineers have taken up restoration work.
Meanwhile, after five days of heavy downpour, the intensity of the rain reduced in several parts of Malnad region on Saturday. Water has receded in some flooded areas and elected representatives have begun to visit the rain-hit areas.
Parts of Koppa, N.R. Pura, Mudigere, Sringeri in Chikkamagaluru, Thirthahalli, Sagar, Hosanagar in Shivamogga, and Sakleshpur and Alur continued to receive rains, though with reduced intensity. People could not come out of their places and vast tracts of agriculture fields remain inundated. The growers of paddy, maize, and potato are worried about the yield this year.
The inflow into Hemavati reservoir at Gorur in Hassan taluk has been increasing. Crest gates of the reservoir were opened on Friday evening to discharge water at the rate of 20,000 cusecs.
