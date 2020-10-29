Railway Police Force launches ‘Meri Saheli’ for women train passengers

“Meri Saheli”, an initiative aimed at ensuring safety of woman passengers on trains has been launched by the Railway Police Force of Hubballi division of South Western Railway.

The launch coincides with the phased resumption of regular train services and running of special trains on account of the festival season and a direction from Director-General of RPF Arun Kumar and Inspector-General and Principal Security Commissioner of South Western Railway R.S. Chauhan, a press release said.

The RPF, Hubballi division, launched “Meri Saheli” for four pairs of trains originating from Hubballi division to begin with.

Under the initiative, a team comprising a woman Sub-Inspector and constables will visit the women’s coach and also identify those travelling alone and brief them about the precautions to be taken during their journey. The passengers will be briefed about security helpline 182 which they can contact in case of security issues.

An email ID has also been created for Hubballi division (mysaheliubl@gmail.com), and passengers can call 7022626987 for security assistance.

Train services

“Meri Saheli” has been launched on train no. 07305/02779-02780/07306 Hubballi/Vasco Da Gama-Hazrat Niamuddin-Hubballi/Vasco Da Gama Express Special, 07317/07318 Hubballi-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Hubballi Express Special, 07225/07226 Hubballi-Vijayawada-Hubballi Express Special, and 01140/01139 Gadag-Mumbai CSMT-Gadag Express Special, the release said.