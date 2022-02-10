Raichur bandh peaceful

The bandh called by dalit and progressive organisations demanding action against District and Sessions Judge Mallikarjun Gouda for what they say showing disrespect to B.R. Ambedkar during the Republic Day celebrations in Raichur was peaceful on Thursday.

People responded overwhelmingly to the bandh call and shops and commercial complexes remained closed. Public transport services remained suspended while private vehicles too kept off the road.

However, shops selling essential commodities remained open. The otherwise heavily crowded areas wore a deserted look. People remained indoors till afternoon.

The protesters, who staged a dharna at Ambedkar Circle, said that the judge had insulted a national hero.They strongly condemned the act by the District and Sessions Judge and sought immediate action. They also demanded that a sedition case should be registered against the judge.

The protesters said that they are happy that directions have been issued by the High Court directing all courts to keep a portrait of Ambedkar during national festivals. However, Ambedkar should be shown respect every day instead of only during national festivals, they said.

Later, the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor through the district authorities.

Ravindranath Patti, M. Veerupakshappa, R. Manasayya, S. Mareppa, Ambanna Aroli, Vishwanath Patti, Suraj Kunal, Vasanth Kumar Askihal and others led the protest.