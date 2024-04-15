Rahul’s stopover in Mysuru

April 15, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a stopover in Mysuru en route to Wayanad on Monday.

Mr. Gandhi, who arrived by a special flight from Delhi, spent nearly 45 minutes at the Mysuru airport and interacted with district Congress president Vijaykumar.

Mr. Gandhi spoke to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the phone and enquired about his health. He urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to take rest after his whirlwind tour of Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu and other districts as part of the election campaign.

Mr. Gandhi sought reports about the ongoing campaign in the Mysuru-Chamarajanagar belt from Mr. Vijaykumar and subsequently left for Wayanad in a helicopter. Mr. Gandhi was accompanied by AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and NSUI general secretary Nagesh Kariyappa.

Mr. Gandhi’s visit to the city was not publicised as it was only a brief stopover, said Mr. Vijaykumar, who pointed out that the former was scheduled to visit Mandya for campaigning on April 17.