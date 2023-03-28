HamberMenu
Rahul to address rally in Kolar on April 5

It will be at the same venue where he delivered the ‘Modi surname’ speech

March 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former AICC president Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha, will address a mega rally of the Congress on April 5 in Kolar, the place where he made the controversial speech in 2019 that led to a defamation case and his subsequent disqualification.

Congress sources confirmed on Tuesday that the party would hold a function and Mr. Gandhi would address the public. The Congress has decided to hold the event at the same venue in Kolar and use it to its advantage ahead of the Assembly polls in the State, sources added.

Earlier speech

Seeking votes for Congress candidate K.H. Muniyappa in Kolar at an election rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Gandhi had asked, “I have a question. Why do all of the thieves have ‘Modi’ in their names? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. And if we search a bit more, many more Modis will come out.”

Siddaramaiah’s demand

Sources also said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who has been given ticket to contest from Varuna constituency in Mysuru district, has been putting pressure on the party high command to allow him to contest from Kolar constituency also in the coming Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, this time, seven-time MP Mr. Muniyappa himself, for the first time, will be contesting elections to the Legislative Assembly from the Devanahalli (SC) Reserved constituency on the outskirts of Bengaluru. His daughter Roopakala M. is fielded from Kolar Gold Fields (SC) Reserved constituency.

