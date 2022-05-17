Raghunath Rao Malkapure appointed pro tem chairman of Legislative Council
Senior BJP member Raghunath Rao Malkapure has on Tuesday been appointed pro tem chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council.
The order which comes into immediate effect was issued by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday based on the proposal sent by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The appointment of pro tem chairman was necessitated owing to the resignation of incumbent chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday.
The two-term member who has been a member of the house since 2012, will be the pro tem chairman till the new chairman is elected. He has been appointed as per provisions of Article 184 of the Indian Constitution
While Mr. Horatti, whose term in the house was till July 4, resigned from the post and membership on Monday as he is joining BJP, the post of deputy chairman is vacant since December 2021. Since the re-election of M.K. Pranesh, who was the deputy chairman till then, in the elections held for 25 seats in the Legislative Council from local authorities, the ruling BJP has not announced its nominee for the deputy chairman post.
Since the post of chairman of Legislative Council is a constitutional one, the appointment of pro tem chairman is necessary.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.