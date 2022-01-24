Karnataka

Raghavendra Maiyya gets award

Sri Kundeshwara Kshetra at Hirgana in Karkala taluk on Sunday felicitated Yakshagana Bhagavatha (singer-director) Halady Raghavendra Maiyya with the Kundeshwara Samman 2022.

Mr. Maiyya has been in the field of Bhagavathike for the last four decades making a mark with his unique style of singing and direction. Having entered the field of Bhagavathike at the age of 15, he was trained by Yakshagana Guru Narnappa Uppur. Mr. Maiyya, in fact, discontinued his formal studies when he was in Class 9 to undergo training with Mr. Uppur.

After the felicitations at the Kundeshwara Kshetra Utsava on Sunday, Kadri Yaksha Koota gave a Bayalata Seve performance at Hirgana.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2022 2:19:27 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/raghavendra-maiyya-gets-award/article38315929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY