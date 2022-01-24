Raghavendra Maiyya gets award

Sri Kundeshwara Kshetra at Hirgana in Karkala taluk on Sunday felicitated Yakshagana Bhagavatha (singer-director) Halady Raghavendra Maiyya with the Kundeshwara Samman 2022.

Mr. Maiyya has been in the field of Bhagavathike for the last four decades making a mark with his unique style of singing and direction. Having entered the field of Bhagavathike at the age of 15, he was trained by Yakshagana Guru Narnappa Uppur. Mr. Maiyya, in fact, discontinued his formal studies when he was in Class 9 to undergo training with Mr. Uppur.

After the felicitations at the Kundeshwara Kshetra Utsava on Sunday, Kadri Yaksha Koota gave a Bayalata Seve performance at Hirgana.