Raghavendra criticises Congress leaders

Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has criticised Congress leaders for their comments on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. They should not drag the organisation of patriots for their politics, he said in an interaction with presspersons in Shivamogga on Tuesday.

Mr. Raghavendra said thousands of people had been working for the RSS. They had sacrificed their lives for the nation. “The Congress and the JD(S) are commenting on the organisation hoping to attract votes of the minorities”, he opined.