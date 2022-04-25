Question paper leak case: prime accused arrested

Bengaluru

The Malleswaram police on Monday arrested the prime accused in the assistant professor examination question paper leak case. The police have also summoned 300 candidates who had appeared for the geography paper, which was leaked at 8.30 a.m., much before the commencement of the exam.

The prime accused, R. Soumya, 32, a PhD scholar, was allegedly the first person to receive a set of 18 questions on her mobile phone before the exam, which she had circulated to different numbers on WhatsApp. The same set of questions appeared in the exam scheduled on March 14 this year, conducted by the the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) for the recruitment of assistant professors in government degree colleges.

Based on the complaint filed by Executive Director of KEA, the Malleswaram police on Friday registered a case against Soumya and others, charging them under the IT Act and under cheating and criminal conspiracy, and arrested her .

The police produced Soumya before the court and have taken her into custody to ascertain the source of the leak, the people behind the conspiracy and her network .