Quarry blast: body identified

Shivamogga police have ascertained the identity of one among six persons, who died in a blast at a stone quarry at Kallu Ganguru near Shivamogga on January 21 this year, after the DNA test.

Following the blast their bodies were mutilated beyond recognition. The police could identify only five people then.

Shivamogga SP B.M. Laxmi Prasad, in a press release on Sunday, said the person had been identified as Shashi alias Devendra, 32,autorickshaw driver of K.H.Nagar in Bhadravati.

“After the incident, five people were identified with the help of their relatives. The samples of another body were sent to FSL at Madiwala in Bengaluru. The report was submitted on September 10,” he said.

A explosives kept in a mini-truck caused the blast. Following the incident, all quarrying activities were stopped in the district.