GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

PYAAS Foundation takes up construction of lake in Belagavi

The artificial lake will be spread over an area of 3 acres and it will have a depth of around 15 ft

March 08, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Commandant of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee launching work on the artificial lake in Belagavi on Friday. Members of PYAAS Foundation are seen.

Commandant of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee launching work on the artificial lake in Belagavi on Friday. Members of PYAAS Foundation are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Belagavi-based NGO PYAAS Foundation is taking up the construction of an artificial lake near the Dhobi Ghat inside the Military Camp area in the city. The rainwater harvesting structure will be filled by rainwater run-off.

“This is probably the first time in over half a century that there is an attempt to build a new lake in the city. Apart from providing fresh surface water to residents, it will increase groundwater levels. We are naturally excited,” foundation president Madhav Prabhu said.

Sneham Taping Solutions is providing CSR funds for the project, said foundation secretary Preeti Kore.

”The lake will be spread over an area of 3 acres and it will have a depth of around 15 feet. It aims to harvest most of the rainwater in camp region and enhance the groundwater levels. The lake will also be connected to the nala, a natural canal that flows near the lake. This source of water can lead to a significant rise in the water levels in the wells and borewells of the area,” she said.

Commandant of Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee launched work on the lake on Friday.

Brigadier Mukherjee, who is the president of the Cantonment Board, said that the environment conservation project will help the residents of the camp area and the city.

Cantonment Board CEO Rajeev Kumar, CSR partners of the foundation Anish Metrani and Sunish Metrani, Satish Mannurkar, Chief Engineer of Cantonment Board Avadhoot Samant and Satish Lad, Suryakant Hindalgekar, Rohan and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.