Karnataka Budget | Push for suburban, PRR and Metro in Bengaluru

‘Swiss challenge method’ tender for completing PRR work, says CM in Budget speech

Reducing traffic congestion in Bengaluru, fast-tracking the implementation of the suburban rail project, doubling between Yeshwantpur-Channasandra and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur divisions, construction of foot overbridges and implementation of “One Nation, One Card’ and automatic ticketing system… all these find mention in the State Budget 2021-22.

While presenting the Budget here on Monday, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the government would strive to complete the 65-km long, 100-m wide Peripheral Ring Road project. Though the land acquisition process started in 2006, it had come to a standstill due to financial crunch and legal issues. The government would soon float a tender incorporating the “Swiss challenge method” under public-private partnership where the land acquisition cost will be met by the private partner.

While the second runway at the Kempegowda International Airport has been completed at a cost of ₹Rs. 2,708 crore, the work on the second terminal taken up at an estimated ₹4,751 crore is likely to be completed this year. This will increase the maximum annual passenger capacity of KIA to 60 million.

Bengaluru Signature Business Park has been proposed to be constructed next to KIA by the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation. The development of trunk infrastructure has been taken up at ₹168 crore, Mr. Yediyurappa said.

The suburban rail project, taken up with the objective of reducing traffic congestion in the city, has received a shot in the arm with the government allocating ₹850 crore this fiscal. The land acquisition for the project estimated at ₹15,767 crore has been taken up and is likely to be completed in six years, the Chief Minister said in his speech.

Rail doubling work between Yeshwanthpur-Channasandra and Baiyappanahalli-Hosur divisions, estimated at ₹ 813 crore, is likely to be completed by the end of 2023. The project aimed at providing additional rail services has been taken up by Karnataka Railway Infrastructure Development Company Ltd. in collaboration with the Railway Ministry on 50% cost sharing basis.

A 41-km long Namma Metro line will be made operational in stages between June 2021 and December 2022. Already, ₹30,000 crore has been utilised for Phase 1 and 2 of the Metro project. The government is expecting approval from the Centre for the implementation of 58-km long Outer Ring Road-Airport metro network under Phase2A and 2B estimated at ₹14,788 crore. The government, Mr. Yediyurappa said, had released more than ₹1,600 crore for land acquisition, utility shifting and design.

Three FOBs connecting metro and railway stations at Yeshwanthpur, K.R. Puram and Jnanabharathi, two FOBs at Dasarahalli and Chikkabidarakallu on National Highway-4, and 7 FOBs across Hosur Road will be constructed to provide connectivity to the upcoming metro stations.

Additionally, for the convenience of the public, the total metro network including 51 stations will be ready by August 2021 to accept ‘One Nation, One Card’. This card may be used in both Namma Metro and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). An automatic fare collection system project is also being taken up in a bid to modernise the ticketing facility in BMTC.