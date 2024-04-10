PU results: Chamarajanagar at 14th place

April 10, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

Chamarajanagar district, one of the State’s backward districts, has secured the 14th place in second PU examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday. With a total pass percentage of 84.99%, the district has ranked 14 in the State.

Out of 6,342 students who appeared this year, 5,390 passed the examination in science, arts and commerce streams. The pass percentage among girls is higher than the boys with 84.51%. The boys scored 75.45%.

While 1,707 students passed in arts steam, 1,932 students passed in commerce steam and 1,751 in science, a note from the Deputy Director, PU said. The pass percentage of students from urban areas was 85.53 % while it was 83.51% from rural areas.

The students who have secured highest marks are Mahadevi of Government PU College Begur in Gundlupet taluk with 591 marks (Arts); Sujatha B.N. of SVK Government PU College, Kollegal, 580 marks (Arts) and Girish of Government Boys PU College in Chamarajanagar, with 578 marks.

Bandalli Government PU College secured 96.55% results. Vishwachetana PU College in Kollegal got 100% results.