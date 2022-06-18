PU: Cutting master’s son secures third rank in science

Mohammad Qhizer, who secured 3rd rank in the State in science, being felicitated in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Mohammad Qhizer brought laurels to Kalaburagi by securing the third rank in the State in the science stream in the II PU examination.

Qhizer, a student of Sri Guru Independent PU college, secured 596 out of 600 marks. He scored centums in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Hindi language, while he got 99 in Biology and 97 in English.

His father Mohammad Ghousuddin works as a cutting master in a private garment company. “I used to wake up at 4 a.m. for studies, and even after college hours, I used to study till late at night. The online classes during the pandemic, the notes, and preparatory examinations conducted in the college helped me perform well,” he said.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh congratulated Qhizer over phone and expressed support for his future studies. When the Minister asked about his plans, Qhizer said he wanted to become a doctor.