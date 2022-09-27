PSI job scam accused’s husband gets bail

The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, on Tuesday, granted bail to Rajesh Hagaragi, husband of Divya Hagaragi and president of Gyan Jyoti English Medium School, from where the malpractice and irregularities in the examination for the 545 Police Sub-Inspector posts were reported.

Earlier bail had been rejected for Rajesh Hagaragi, as he is the husband of Divya Hagaragi, the alleged kingpin in the PSI recruitment scam.

A single bench of Justice M.G. Uma granted bail to Rajesh and cautioned him not to leave the jurisdiction without obtaining permission from the court and warned him against tampering with the evidence. While public prosecutor Kiran Jawali opposed the bail, alleging that there are serious allegations against the applicant, senior advocate Avinash Uploankar and advocate Rajesh Doddmani argued that the court has granted bail to one of the accused Mallikarjun Melkundi, who was facing the similar charges as of the applicant.

After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court granted bail to Rajesh Hagaragi as there were no serious charges against him, except Section 212 of the IPC for harbouring a prime accused.

Investigation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Rathod, has filed a 1,974-page chargesheet in connection with the PSI recruitment scam and around 51 persons were arrested. The court granted bail to five members including Suresh Kategaon and Kalidas, who provided shelter for the alleged kingpin Divya Hagaragi in Maharashtra. The court also granted bail to Mallugowda, a close aide of another kingpin of the scam Rudragowda Patil, and Saddam, car driver of Divya Hagaragi.