‘Provide power supply to 113 borewells under Ganga Kalyan Scheme’

Haveri Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpai has directed officials of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) and other departments to ensure that the works related to providing electricity supply connection to borewells of beneficiaries from minority communities under Ganga Kalyan Scheme were completed within a month.

Chairing a review meeting on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s 15 Point Programme in Haveri on Wednesday, Mr. Bajpai reviewed the progress achieved with regard to infrastructure facilities created for minority beneficiaries and asked the officials to provide power supply to the 113 borewells sunk under the Ganga Kalyan Scheme.

Mr. Bajpai also asked the Deputy Director of Public Instruction and the Minority Welfare Officer to send a proposal within a week for getting sites for constructing school buildings for Urdu schools and Moulana Azad schools.

The officials told the meeting that out of the 70 classrooms for Urdu schools sanctioned last year, 64 classrooms had been completed and for the remaining classrooms land was not available. They also said that out of the 14 classrooms sanctioned for Moulana Azad schools, there was problem with regard to only two.

During the meeting, non-official member of the district committee Babjujan of Hangal emphasised the need for building compound walls for Urdu schools. Consequently, Mr. Bajpai asked the officials to collect details, send a report and take action to build compound walls on priority basis. Chief Executive Officer of Haveri Zilla Panchayat K. Leelavathi said that it had been planned to build 183 houses under the rural housing scheme and as the number of beneficiaries belonging to minority communities was more in Savanur taluk, a proposal for sanctioning additional houses for the taluk had been sent. This apart, a proposal would be sent if there was demand for additional houses for minority communities, he said.

Mr. Bajpai asked the officials to consider the members of minority communities from urban and rural areas under the general category allotment also while selecting beneficiaries for housing schemes.

Various other issues pertaining to extending facilities to minority communities were discussed during the meeting and the Deputy commissioner also asked the officials to launch extensive awareness programmes on benefits to minorities under different government schemes.

Superintendent of Police Devaraj, Minority Welfare Officer Gopal Lamani and various other officials took part in the meeting.