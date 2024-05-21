Protest staged in Dharwad against increasing crimes against women

Condemning increasing instances of crimes against women in Dharwad district, members of the All India Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane (AIMSS) and the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) staged a demonstration at Vivekananda Circle in Dharwad on Tuesday.

Staging the demonstration at the junction, the protesters condemned, in strong terms, the crimes against women and urged the government to take serious note of the development and immediately take requisite measures for women’s safety.

President of the Dharwad district unit of AIMSS Madhulata Goudar claimed today’s youth suffered from a lack of knowledge about moral values, ethics, culture, true love, and emotions. Films and web series highlighting sex and violence had pervaded the society further complicating the issue and confusing the young minds. The drug menace had worsened it further, she said.

She said it was shocking that women were being brutally murdered for sex and in the name of love. These incidents had shocked the whole country and parents were being forced to think twice before sending their daughters to schools and colleges, she said, adding that it was regrettable that parties were trying to use such instances for politics.

President of the Dharwad district unit of AIDYO Bhavanishankar said the brutal murders and heinous crimes had made civil society hang its head in shame. “What is further alarming is that the younger generation is losing sensitivity and humanitarian values. Consequently murders and suicides have become common. In order to check this practice, there is a need to make youths imbibe values spread by eminent personalities,” he said.

District secretary of AIMSS Gangubai Kokare said it was crucial that a clear and strong message was sent to the society by the ruling disposition, by ensuring stringent punishment to the guilty in such crimes. To facilitate the same, stronger laws were required and only through strong pro-people agitations and movements, the goal could be reached, she said.

AIDYO district secretary Ranajit Dhoopad, vice president Akshay Ooramundin, Preeti Singade, Simone, Pavitra, Laxmi and others led the protest.