Dharwad sees protests condemning Nuggikeri vandalism

Dharwad witnessed several protests on Monday condemning the act of vandalism at Nuggikeri temple

Dharwad witnessed several protests on Monday condemning the act of vandalism at Nuggikeri temple

Dharwad witnessed several protests on Monday condemning the vandalism at the Nuggikeri temple premises on the outskirts of Dharwad and office-bearers of various organisations and political parties submitted memoranda to the district administration and also to Police Commissioner of Hubballi-Dharwad seeking stringent action.

Earlier in the day, former Minister and senior Congress leader A.M. Hindasageri, Anjuman-e-Islam office-bearer Ismail Tamatgar and others visited the Nuggikeri Hanuman temple, offered special prayers, and discussed the incident with the trustee of the temple.

They said such an incident should not have taken place in Dharwad which was a peace-loving city. Such incidents would spoil the peace and communal harmony on the temple premises and it was a right time to spread the message of peace and brotherhood, they said.

Trustee of the temple Narasimha Desai said that the temple had granted permission for people of all communities to run their business as it believed that all should live like brothers. Following the incident, a meeting of the trustees had been called and subsequent decision would be taken by Tuesday, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said that an untoward incident had happened on the premises of the temple which belonged to a private entity. The police had already arrested four persons and produced them before the court. To ensure that such incidents did not recur, stern action would be taken, he said.

Members of Anjuman-e-Islam submitted a memoranda to the Deputy Commissioner seeking strict action against Hindutva fringe elements. The incident had created fear among the Muslim community, they said.

Meanwhile, JD(S) workers led by the district unit president Gururaj Hunasimarad met the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram and demanded security to Muslim vendors and traders in the wake of attacks by Hindutva fringe elements.

Addressing presspersons, AICC member and senior Congress leader Deepak Chinchore has urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to break his silence and act tough against hatemongers.

Members of the Janapara Horata Vedike staged a demonstration before the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad strongly condemning the act of vandalism and demanding action against all those involved. They were joined by members of the CPI(M), the CPI, the SUCI(C), and members of various Dalit, farmers, and progressive organisations.

Addressing the protesters, Mahesh Pattar, Shyamala Guruprasad, Ramanjanappa Aldalli, Basavaraj Sulibhavi, Rajeshwari Joshi, Raviraj Kambali, A.S. Peerjade, and others strongly condemned the incident.

They said systematic efforts are being made to sow the seed of hatred among different communities by vested interests and they demanded stringent measures.