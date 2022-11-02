Members of Karnataka Pranta Raitha Sangha staged a demonstration in Mysuru city on Wednesday against the global investors’ meet being held in Bengaluru. The activists said the government should instead focus on resolving issues plaguing the farmers and sought distribution of tenancy rights to farmers cultivating on government land since decades.
Protest against global investors’ meet
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.