Protest against comments on Bahubali

Shravanabelgola Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Swamy has expressed his disappointment over objectional comments on Bhagwan Bahubali on social media platforms. He has appealed to the State Government to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The seer addressed a protest meeting held at Shravanabelgola on Friday. Members of Digambara Jain Samaja, Mahila Samaja and other organisations took part in the protest against derogatory remarks on Bahubali made by a people’s representative in Mysuru recently. Passing objectionable comments on him was highly deplorable, they said.

Bhattakalanka Bhattaraka Swamy of Sonda Mutt said the comments had hurt the sentiments of people and saints of the community. The government should take suitable action against those who passed such comments.