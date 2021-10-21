Protest against Chief Minister over his ‘action-reaction’ statement

Participants say his ‘statements have essentially put a seal of approval on the social apartheid caused by Hindutva organisations’

A coalition of progressive organisations, including Dalits, minorities and women, held a protest against Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru on October 21 condemning his recent statements ‘condoning moral policing’.

“The communal health of Karnataka is fast deteriorating owing to the rising violence by Hindutva groups. These groups are essentially imposing social segregation on the basis of religion, caste and gender, which is contrary to the core principles of the Constitution – fraternity and secularism”, according to a memorandum submitted to the Chief Minister through Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Activist Vinay Sreenivasa, addressing the protesters, accused the Chief Minister of violating the oath of office when he ‘normalised hate crimes as action and reaction and moral policing as something needed to maintain morality in the society’.

“Your statements have essentially put a seal of approval on the social apartheid caused by Hindutva organisations. You have validated their skewed version of social morality and given your justification for stopping all inter-religious, inter-caste and inter-gender association. By stating that every action has a reaction, you imply that these violent reactions in the nature of so-called moral policing are legitimate reactions….By recognising this reaction as normal, you have failed all of us, who have a fundamental right to choose and conduct personal relationship without interference from state/non-state actors..” according to the open letter to Mr. Bommai.

The protesters demanded that the Chief Minister immediately withdraw his statements, apologise to the public and take stern action against vigilante groups indulging in violence. They also demanded that the Karnataka Government immediately form district-level task forces to prevent mob violence and provide compensation to victims of mob violence in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court.