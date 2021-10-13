Moral policing should be viewed through prism of action and reaction: CM

Bommai is on a one-day visit to Udupi, Dakshina Kannda districts

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said ‘moral policing happens when moral values in society diminish’ and both ‘action and reaction’ should be taken into account while viewing such incidents.

Speaking to reporters on his arrival at Mangalore international airport on a one-day visit to Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts, Mr. Bommai said moral values are needed in society to lead a cohesive life. He said it is ‘improper for young people to act in a way that affects social values’.

The Chief Minister was responding to a question on increasing incidents of moral policing in the coastal districts and an MLA receiving accused persons after their release at a police station after one such incident.

In recent days, Dakshina Kannada has seen several cases of young people belonging to differing faiths travelling together or socialising being confronted or threatened by right-wing activists.

Mr. Bommai said moral policing is a very ‘sensitive issue’. Just as the government has to maintain law and order, society too has to behave in a ‘responsible way’. The government has to balance law and order as well as social issues. “When social beliefs are affected, such incidents happen. People have to behave appropriately to avoid incidents,” he said, adding that the government would take appropriate action two curb moral policing in the region.

The Chief Minister is expected to participate in a host of programmes in Udupi district in the morning before attending the Mangaluru Dasara celebrations in Mangaluru.