Protest against BJP spokesperson’s statement

He says he has been misunderstood

Some members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike took out a protest march here on Sunday against BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh’s statement which they said is an insult to Belagavi.

They staged a dharna at the Rani Channamma Circle and shouted slogans against Mr. Mahesh. They said that he has questioned the rationale behind the construction of the Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi and insulted the aspirations of the people of North Karnataka. They demanded that the BJP dismiss Mr. Mahesh from the party.

They also marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum to the State government urging it to hold quarterly State level meetings in the Suvarna Soudha.

Vedike leaders Deepak Gudanatti, Mahadev Talwar, Suresh Gavannanavar, Ganesh Rokhade, Vinayak Bovi, Gopi Rathod, Vasu Basanaik, Holeppa Suladhal, Santosh Telimani and others were present during the protest.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahesh said that he has been misunderstood by the protestors. “I only said that North Karnataka will not see development just with the Suvarna Soudha being built here. I did not oppose the establishment of the Legislative House here, nor did I insult Belagavi,’’ he told journalists on Sunday.