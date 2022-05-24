Projects worth ₹3,800 cr. taken up in Mysuru during Siddaramaiah’s regime: Lakshmana
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson M. Lakshmana on Tuesday claimed that works worth ₹3,800 crore were taken up in Mysuru City during the tenure of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Releasing a ‘white paper’ on the various works taken up during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s regime in Mysuru, Mr. Lakshmana said he was prepared to give a live demonstration of the works to the BJP leaders, who had questioned the Congress leader’s contribution to the City.
The ₹3,800 crore works taken up in Mysuru City was part of the ₹22,000 crore works taken up in Mysuru district during Mr. Siddaramaiah’s five year tenure as Chief Minister of Karnataka.
He dared the BJP leaders to show their contribution to the city. He said he was prepared for a debate with the BJP leaders including Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, BJP’s state President Nalin Kumar Kateel and Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, who had questioned the Congress party’s contribution to Mysuru.
