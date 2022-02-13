Prohibitory orders around schools in Shivamogga

The Shivamogga district administration has clamped prohibitory orders in a 200-metre radius around high schools in Shivamogga district from 6 a.m. on Monday. As per the orders, the public would not be allowed to gather around the schools.

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani informed the media that the decision was taken to avoid any untoward incidents near schools, which would open on that day. He appealed to the public not to heed rumours and cooperate with the administration to maintain law and order in the district.