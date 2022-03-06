Professor of Mahajana PG Centre receives Award of Excellence in Mysuru

University of Mysore has presented this year’s Award of Excellence to Dr. Mahadesh Prasad, Professor in Department of Biochemistry, Mahajana Post Graduate Centre, Mysuru, in recognition of his research work in “vaccine development for Corona viruses and Flavi viruses”. The award was given away to Dr. Prasad by Head of Department of Molecular Biology, Manasagangothri, Prof. Gopal Marate at a function held in the Department premises on Saturday, according to a statement here on Sunday.

Dr. Mahadesh Prasad conducted his research work under the supervision of Prof. Johan Neytz from the Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Transplantation, Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.