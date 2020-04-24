Professional theatre artistes in dire straits during COVID-19 lockdown

With scheduled performances cancelled owing to the lockdown enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several professional theatre troupes in Karnataka are in a difficult situation.

There are 24 professional theatre troupes in the State. Many leading artistes of the Kannada cinema industry, including Dr. Rajkumar, have commenced their acting journey from professional theatre troupes.

The annual fairs and chariot festivals of deities across the State, mostly from from January to April, attract a large number of devotees. These troupes camp in temple towns in north and central Karnataka for two months. The lockdown has entirely disrupted their schedule.

This year, after camping in a North Karnataka temple town, Sri Guru Khasgatheshwara Natya Sangha troupe had come to Togarsi village in Shikaripur taluk for the annual chariot festival of Sri Mallikarjuna Temple. Raju Talikote, Kannada actor and proprietor of the troupe, said the lockdown has put a stop to their tour.

His troupe comprises 40 members, including artistes, technicians and workers. “The total expenses of our theatre troupe per month stands at ₹6 lakh. That includes the salary of artistes and workers. Troupe owners enter into annual contracts with artistes and workers. Even when there is no performance, we have to pay salaries. Usually, the money collected from the sale of tickets during annual fairs and in the summer holidays will be considerable. In the rural areas of Haveri and Ballari districts, where professional theatre troupes have a large fan base, three shows will be held a day. The profit we get from January to April sustains our activities for the entire year,” he said.

With the cancellation of performances, theatre troupes are finding it difficult to pay staff salaries and rent to the owners of the plots on which the camps are erected. The performance of Vishwajyothi Panchakshara Natya Sangha theatre troupe in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada district, was also cancelled owing to the lockdown.

Rajanna Jewargi, the lead artiste of this troupe, said the State government should come to the rescue of the owners of professional theatre troupes.