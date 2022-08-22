Procession taken out in support of Shivalinge Gowda

Hundreds of people took out a procession in Arsikere on Monday, assuring their support to JD(S) MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda.

Along the procession, they raised slogans praising Mr. Gowda and criticising N.R. Santhosh, a BJP leader, who recently staged a protest along with his supporters against Mr. Gowda. During the rally, BJP leaders raised allegations of corruption against the MLA. In order to counter the allegations, the supporters of the MLA organized the event.

The procession began at Ayyappa Swamy Temple and concluded at a vacant ground next to Anant International School where the public meeting was organized.

Interestingly, the participants did not carry any flag symbolizing the JD(S) party. Nor, the speakers did mention the party in the programme. The MLA has maintained a distance with the party in the recent days.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Gowda said he had worked hard for the development of the constituency. “I got political support from my people in the constituency. And, I used the same to bring development projects to the constituency. The baseless allegations of the BJP leaders hurt me. I am thankful to people who have stood by me,” he said.

Former Hassan ZP vice president Bili Chowdaiah, said the large gathering of people showed how MLA had been popular because of his pro-people works. “The opponents are engaged in making false allegations and instigating violence in the constituency,” he alleged.