Probe ordered into death of woman

In the wake of complaints of medical negiligence by relatives of a 53-year-old woman who died at Chitradurga District Government Hospital, an inquiry has been ordered.

Resident Medical Officer of the hospital G. Anand Prakash told The Hindu that action would be taken against the medical staff, who treated the patient, if it was found that it was a case of medical negligence.

Lakshmi of J.C.R Layout in Chitradurga was brought to the hospital on Friday evening and was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit and Range Gowda, along with his medical staff, had treated her. However according to the doctors, Lakshmi suffered a severe heart attack and did not respond to treatment. But her relatives alleged that she died owing to a lack of ventilator and the negligence of medical staff.

Dr. Prakash said that allegations by the relatives are false as the hospital had three ventilators which were in good condition and there was adequate supply of oxygen cylinders in the hospital. Health Minister B. Sriramulu had recently paid a surprise visit to the hospital.