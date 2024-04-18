GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Priyanka Jarkiholi files her nomination papers

April 18, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Priyanka Jarkiholi filing her nomination papers on Thursday.

Priyanka Jarkiholi filing her nomination papers on Thursday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Congress candidate Priyanka Jarakiholi submitted her nomination papers to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency on Thursday.

She filed four sets of nominations before Belagavi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer and Returning Officer Rahul Shinde. The Congress candidate kept the process simple. She did not organise a rally or put up a show of strength.

Ms. Jarkiholi was accompanied by district in-charge Minister and her father Satish Jarkiholi, Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, MLC Prakash Hukkeri and MLAs Laxman Savadi, Ganesh Hukkeri, Raju Kage, Mahendra Tammannavar, Vishwas Vaidya, Asif (Raju) Seth, Mahantesh Kaujalgi, Baba Saheb Patil and others.

The former Ministers Veerakumar Patil and A.B. Patil, the former MLAs Kaka Saheb Patil and Shyam Ghatage, DCC presidents Vinaya Navalagatti and Laxmanrao Chingale, party leaders Mahaveer Mohite and Uttam Patil and others were present.

After his daughter filed her nomination papers, Mr. Jarkiholi spoke to reporters. He said that there is a wave in favour of the Congress and that he is confident of the Congress winning from Chikkodi, though nothing can be said of the margin.

Ms. Jarkiholi said that she will start the second phase of her campaigning from Thursday itself.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.