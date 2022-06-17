Privatisation in the garb of providing short-term employment through Agnipath scheme: KPCC Media Analyst

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government had resorted to strengthening privatisation in the garb of providing short-term employment to youths in the army through the ‘Agnipath scheme’, KPCC Media Analyst P.H. Neeralakeri said.

Addressing press persons in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Neeralakeri said that the government should immediately drop the scheme as it was intended to saffronise the armed forces in the garb of privatisation.

He also said that the scheme is smacked of conspiracy of training the members of Hindutva outfits through short-term engagement in army and then use the trained youths to suit their political agenda.

The BJP government should first restart the recruitment process across the nation for filling up lakhs of jobs that had remained vacant for years. Instead of filling up the vacancy, the BJP government had come up with the 4-year employment scheme keeping in mind the next election. Congress would launch protest against the scheme as it would not only destroy the sanctity of the armed forces but also lead to other adverse impact, he said.