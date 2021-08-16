Prioritise vaccination to teachers over schools’ reopening: Minister

1,328 teachers in Chamarajanagar district vaccinated so far

Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar on Monday told the district administration of Chamarajnagar to vaccinate teachers on priority ahead of the reopening of schools in the district.

He also told the authorities to make arrangements for the door delivery of foodstuffs to the children’s home as schools and the mid-day meal scheme continue to remain closed.

Speaking at a meeting conducted at Kollegal to review COVID-19 situation in Kollegal and Hanur taluks, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has already announced reopening of schools in some districts and therefore asked the authorities to take steps in this regard. A decision on recommencing the schools will be taken after going into the details of COVID-19 situation in the district. Chamarajnagar has a positivity rate of less than 2 per cent.

The Minister was told that 1,328 teachers out of 1,628 had been vaccinated. The remaining 294 teachers would be vaccinated soon.

As many as 37,580 students are studying in Class 9 and 10 while 1,716 students stay in hostels. Nearly 11,600 students have taken admission to the first PU and 7,502 are in second PU classes.

Mr. Somashekar said the health status of students staying in hostels must be monitored regularly besides providing rations to children under the mid-day meal scheme. Take steps to supply rations of two months to the children’s home, he said.

The Minister also directed the officials to sanitise the schools in advance and take all precautions ahead of the reopening. “We cannot afford to be complacent just because the TPR is less than 2 per cent. We need to be cautious as Chamarajanagar shares its border with Kerala where the cases are surging.”