Press briefing by SR Mahesh cancelled after poll officials issue reminder

A press briefing convened by former Minister and JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh on Wednesday was called off at the eleventh hour after poll officials issued a fresh reminder of the ban on public campaigning ahead of the December 5 polling in Hunsur.

Public campaigning has been banned from 6 p.m. on Tuesday till the conclusion of polling on Thursday.

But, Mr. Mahesh had invited media representatives for a press conference at his office on Rama Vilas Road in the City at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

When some reporters reached the venue, he informed them that the briefing had been called off in view of the reminder issued by the office of Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Abhiram G. Sankar, who is also the District Election Officer.

The Department of Information and Public Relations too issued a message to media representatives in Mysuru that coverage and telecast of programmes like press conferences during the period amounts to violation of Section 126 of the Representation of People’s Act 1951.

Mr. Sankar said that political leaders are barred from addressing press conferences and giving media interviews from 6 p.m. of December 3 till the conclusion of polling on December 5 as per the provisions of the Act.

The Act inter-alia prohibits its election campaign activities through public meetings, processions etc and displaying of election matter by means of television and similar apparatus. The purpose sought to be served by this prohibition is to provide a period of tranquil (silence period) for the electors before the voting day.

“During the silence period, star campaigners and other political leaders should refrain from addressing the media by way of press conferences and giving interviews on election matters”, said a message from the Information Department.