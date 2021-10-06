Karnataka

President visiting Sringeri on Friday; curbs imposed

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Sharada Peetha in Sringeri on Friday.

In the wake of his visit, the administration of the Peetha has imposed some restrictions on its premises on Thursday and Friday. “For security reasons, restrictions will be put in place. Devotees are requested to cooperate”, said a press release issued by the Peetha.

The President will visit Sringeri at 11.30 a.m. on Friday and return to Mangaluru in the afternoon. The police have made security arrangements in the town.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 6, 2021 6:33:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/president-visiting-sringeri-on-friday-curbs-imposed/article36859606.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY