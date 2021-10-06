President visiting Sringeri on Friday; curbs imposed

President Ram Nath Kovind will be visiting Sharada Peetha in Sringeri on Friday.

In the wake of his visit, the administration of the Peetha has imposed some restrictions on its premises on Thursday and Friday. “For security reasons, restrictions will be put in place. Devotees are requested to cooperate”, said a press release issued by the Peetha.

The President will visit Sringeri at 11.30 a.m. on Friday and return to Mangaluru in the afternoon. The police have made security arrangements in the town.